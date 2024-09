Former Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster is engaged.

The wide receiver announced on his Instagram that he popped the question to now-fiancée Laura Kruk on Nantucket Island.

The caption on the joint post says “I thank God everyday for you. Now & Forever 💍”.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group