Pirates series takeaways: Good start to 2nd half but bullpen continues to hold Bucs back

This story initially appeared on PittsburghBaseballNow.com

The Pirates went into the All-Star break with momentum and were able to keep things rolling to start the second half.

Pittsburgh’s second half started a day later than expected after unsafe air quality pushed Friday’s game back to Saturday, giving the Pirates their second doubleheader in the last week.

But the delay didn’t prove too costly as the Pirates took two of three games against the Guardians in Cleveland, pushing their record to 52-48.

It was encouraging for the Pirates to start the second half with a series win, especially against a respectable opponent. The Pirates haven’t always come out of the gate hot in the second half, like the infamous example in 2019 when they entered the break 2.5 games out of first place but were 10.5 out by the end of July.

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