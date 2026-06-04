Pirates stunned by Astros after bullpen blows big lead in 8th

This story initially appeared on PittsburghBaseballNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates looked poised to cruise to their fifth straight win, but the bullpen collapsed in grand fashion in the eighth inning, resulting in an unimaginable 11-9 loss to the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 3rd, 2-0 HOU: With two on and one out, Yordan Alvarez ripped a base hit to right field to give the Astros (28-35) the lead against Paul Skenes. Later in the inning, Houston had runners on the corners with two outs, and third baseman Nick Gonzales couldn’t make a play on a hard grounder. It was scored an RBI single for Isaac Paredes.

Top 4th, 4-2 PIT: With the bases loaded and two outs, Henry Davis launched a grand slam to left field off Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti to give the Pirates (33-29) the lead. The blast hit the train tracks above the left field stands traveled 396 feet.

Bottom 5th, 4-3 PIT: Skenes labored threw the fifth inning and Cam Smith delivered a two-out RBI single on the right-hander’s 3-2 pitch, his career-high 109th offering of the game.

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