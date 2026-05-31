Pirates use 3 home runs, 15 hits to fend off Twins

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates belted three home runs and collected 15 hits to edge the Minnesota Twins 10-9 in a high-scoring affair at PNC Park on Saturday evening.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Spencer Horwitz led off the bottom of the first with his seventh home run of the season, a 408-foot blast to right field off Twins starter Bailey Ober (6-3).

Top 2nd, 1-1: The Twins (27-32) tied the game on a Victor Caratini double to left field off Mitch Keller. Jake Mangum tried to make a diving grab but came up short.

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