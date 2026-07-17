Pittsburgh Pirates announce 2027 regular-season schedule, earliest start ever

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their regular-season schedule on Thursday.

The Pirates will open the season at home with three games against the Athletics, beginning on March 25.

This marks the earliest Pittsburgh has ever started a season.

Other highlights of the schedule include:

April 2-7: A six-game homestand against the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.

April 30-May 6: A seven-game homestand with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

June 22-27: A six-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

July 6-11: A six-game homestand with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

July 23-August 1: A season-long, 10-game homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

September 14-19: A six-game homestand with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians.

The entire 2027 schedule is attached and can also be found on pirates.com.

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