Pittsburgh Pirates host more than 2K Miracle League athletes from across region

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted more than 2,000 Miracle League athletes from across the Pittsburgh region today as part of Miracle League Day at PNC Park.

During the event, Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting pledged a leadership capital gift from Pirates Charities to help construct a new accessible ballfield at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, Cambria County. This will be the 12th Miracle League field in which Pirates Charities has played a vital role.

The organization celebrated the athletes along with their coaches, families and volunteers during an on-field ceremony.

For nearly 20 years, Pirates Nutting and Pirates Charities have partnered with the Miracle League to build accessible ballfields, expand adaptive programming and create unique opportunities for athletes. The new field will allow all athletes, regardless of ability, to realize their dream of playing baseball, many for the first time.

Beyond playing, children and adults will have the opportunity to develop relationships with their peers and coaches on their own field.

Before the on-field celebration, Nutting welcomed the Miracle League athletes and representatives from 10 area programs to the PNC Park press conference room. He personally presented each athlete with a customized Pirates jersey.

Nutting said, “Today is an amazing opportunity for us to join these athletes for a special day and show our support of them and their programs as we welcome thousands of athletes served by the Miracle League program to PNC Park.” He added, “Oftentimes we are fortunate enough to go to their fields and join them for a game. Today is about them joining us as we celebrate their achievements as well as the many people who work in support of the Miracle League’s mission.”

Roxbury Park serves as a community gathering place for people in and around the Johnstown area, hosting concerts and entertainment events throughout the year. The park currently features three baseball fields for Pony, Colt and Collegiate Leagues, a softball field, four volleyball courts, two basketball courts, eight tennis courts and handball courts. It also has a 9,400 square foot adaptive/special needs playground.

The entire Roxbury Miracle League project will include a 54-space parking lot with 38 ADA van accessible spaces and 16 standard spaces. A building measuring 1,800 to 2,000 square feet will house universal ADA accessible male and female restrooms, storage and concession areas. The project also features a 7,400 square foot ADA sensory playground adjacent to the existing ADA playground and two bocce ball courts.

Each Miracle League Field supported by Pirates Charities is constructed with a synthetic surface that has no raised areas. This design makes it possible for children and adults in wheelchairs and walkers to safely move about the field. The fields also feature accessible dugouts and new electronic scoreboards.

Since 2009, Pirates Charities has pledged continued support to 12 Miracle Leagues throughout the areas in which the team has a footprint. The organization has played a vital role in the construction of eight Miracle League Fields, including the region’s first field in Cranberry Township.

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