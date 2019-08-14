PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of this season as well as all of next year.
According to the Pirates, Taillon underwent flexor tendon repair surgery Tuesday. During the surgery it was discovered that he also needed Tommy John surgery.
This is the second time Taillon has had Tommy John surgery during his career.
