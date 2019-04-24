PITTSBURGH (AP)— Reliever Nick Burdi has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates with pain in his right biceps and elbow.
Burdi grabbed his arm in pain after a pitch in the seventh inning of Pittsburgh's 12-4 loss to Arizona on Monday.
Pittsburgh said Tuesday he had a magnetic resonance angiogram and is seeking a second opinion from Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.
Burdi has thrown just 10 innings in the majors since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2017.
Left-hander Steven Brault was recalled from Indianapolis, a day after he was optioned to the Triple-A team.
