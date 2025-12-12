Pittsburgh Pirates set 2026 promotional schedule filled with theme nights, bobbleheads

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have set their 2026 promotional schedule, filled with theme nights, bobbleheads and more.

Opening weekend, presented by Giant Eagle, will begin Friday, April 3, at 4:12 p.m. To see the full 2026 season schedule, click here.

Bucco Luau will return Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14, as the Pirates take on the Miami Marlins. The weekend will feature a tiki mug and Hawaiian shirt promotion.

Country Weekend will take place Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12, during the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fireworks will light up PNC Park on Friday, with a cowboy hat giveaway following on Saturday and a kids’ bandana on Sunday.

Yinzerpalooza, presented by Mrs. T’s Pierogies, will celebrate all things Pittsburgh as the Pirates face off against the Chicago Cubs from Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26.

Every fan at the April 18 home game will get a special bobblehead celebrating pitcher Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award. Find out more by clicking here.

Two other bobbleheads will be announced later, the Pirates say. Those giveaways will happen Saturday, July 25, during the Cubs game and Tuesday, Sept. 15, during the Brewers game.

Here are the dates for the Zambelli fireworks and drone shows:

Friday, April 17 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, May 15 vs. Philadelphia Phillies | Armed Forces Night

Friday, May 29 vs. Minnesota Twins (Drone Show)

Thursday, June 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers | Pride Night

Friday, July 10 vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Country Weekend

Friday, August 7 vs. New York Mets

Friday, September 4 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Drone Show)

Friday, September 18 vs. Kansas City Royals | Fan Appreciation Weekend

Fans can get commemorative t-shirts on these days:

Saturday, May 2 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Friday, July 24 vs Chicago Cubs | Yinzerpalooza Weekend, presented by Mrs. T’s Pierogies

Saturday, August 8 vs New York Mets | 2010’s Night

Friday, August 14 vs Boston Red Sox | Negro League Legacy Night, presented by Edgar Snyder & Associates

Saturday, September 5 vs Los Angeles Angels

Multiple Sundays will be geared specifically toward family fun:

Sunday, May 3 vs. Cincinnati Reds – Pirates-Themed Comic Book | Superhero Day

Sunday, May 17 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – Kids Jersey | Breast Cancer Support Day

Sunday, May 31 vs. Minnesota Twins – Pirates Trading Card Pack

Sunday, June 14 vs. Miami Marlins – Tin Lunchbox | Bucco Luau Weekend

Sunday, June 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds – Kids Backpack

Sunday, July 12 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – Kids Bandana | Country Weekend

Sunday, July 26 vs. Chicago Cubs – Daniel Tiger Plush | Yinzerpalooza Weekend, presented by Mrs. T’s Pierogies

Sunday, Aug. 9 vs. New York Mets – 500-Piece Puzzle

Sunday, Sept. 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels – TBA

Also, Thursdays will be Sugardale Dollar Dog Games, and the season will see the return of Miller Lite Pregame Happy Hours.

Click here for a full list of promotions.

2026 single-game tickets go on sale Jan. 14, with a pre-sale beginning the day before for select groups. To learn more about tickets, click here.

