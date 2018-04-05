  • Pittsburgh Pirates visit North Side fire station

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates visited Deutschtown Fire Station in the North Side Thursday afternoon to thank local first responders.

    Sean Rodriguez, Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl, Elias Diaz and Edgar Santana toured the station, delivered tickets, caps and signed autographs in advance of Saturday's First Responders Night.

    On Saturday at PNC Park, the Pirates will show appreciation for the men and women of Pennsylvania who serve as law enforcement officers, corrections officers, public safety, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. 

    According to a press release, night will include a pregame on Federal Street as well as a pregame ceremony to honor the memory of Officer Brian Shaw, the New Kensington police officer who killed in th line of duty in November 2017.

    For more information, visit www.pirates.com/firstresponders.

     
     

