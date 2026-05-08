Pittsburgh Pirates win rubber match in Arizona; 2 bombs, Keller finds it

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Mitch Keller grinded through the early portion of his outing but delivered another quality start and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit two home runs in a 4-2 rubber match win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: For the second time in as many games, Brandon Lowe hit a first-inning home run to give the Pirates (21-17) an early lead. His solo shot to right field off Zac Gallen (1-3) traveled 436 feet.

Bottom 1st, 1-1: Adrian Del Castillo singled to right off Mitch Keller (4-1) to bring home the tying run from second base with two outs.

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