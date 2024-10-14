‘Next four out’: Pitt entering the College Football Playoff bubble

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt is one of the 11 unbeaten remaining in college football, so while it’s still early, perhaps it isn’t too early to start to at least wondering how the College Football Playoff picture could unfold.

Pitt controls its destiny, sitting in a tie for second in the ACC with No. 6 Miami, but there’s a long road ahead.

With wins against North Carolina and Cal, Pitt has tied its conference win total from last season. But the Panthers are thinking bigger — the national media is starting to think bigger, too.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group