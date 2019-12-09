  • NFL investigating claims of Patriots scout filming Bengals' sidelines

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    CLEVELAND - Officials with the NFL are reportedly investigating claims that an advance scout for the New England Patriots was filming the Bengals' sidelines from the press box during Sunday's game between the Bengals and Browns.

    The Patriots, however, said their scout was merely being filmed for a feature video.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories