CLEVELAND - Officials with the NFL are reportedly investigating claims that an advance scout for the New England Patriots was filming the Bengals' sidelines from the press box during Sunday's game between the Bengals and Browns.
An official for the Bengals, who were playing at Cleveland Sunday, saw a member of the video crew wearing a Patriots’ shirt and alerted the league, which confiscated the video, according to the source. NFL has video; Patriots say video is a press-box feature of the advance scout.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019
The Patriots, however, said their scout was merely being filmed for a feature video.
Patriots’ advance scout was not filming but being filmed, per a league source. He was being filmed for a feature the team produced called, "Do Your Job." The video crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video in the press box and their PR person was aware, per the source— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019
