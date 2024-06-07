NFL releases 2024 Steelers presason schedule

PITTSBURGH — The National Football League revealed a full preseason schedule for the 2024 season on Friday, including three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers will play two games at home and one away game.

Pittsburgh’s preseason will start at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. against the Houston Texans.

They will then host the Buffalo Bills at home on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

To conclude the 2024 preseason, the Steelers will travel to Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. to take on the Lions.

The Steelers also announced their training camp schedule on Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group