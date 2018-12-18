  • Former Gateway star, NFL player Nicholson arrested for alleged assault

    A former Gateway High School star athlete is accused of attacking a couple in the Washington, D.C., area early Tuesday morning.

    Montae Nicholson, 23, now a safety for the NFL’s Washington Redskins, allegedly assaulted a man in a shopping center around 2 a.m., police said, according to NBC Washington.

    Nicholson played football, basketball and track and field at Gateway, winning three state titles in hurdles and relay events. He played football at Michigan State University and was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

