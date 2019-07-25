0 11 things to watch for at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

PITTSBURGH - Training camp is here for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While this is the an annual event, it's going to look a lot different than past years. Channel 11's Chase Williams put together this list of 11 things to watch at training camp.

Replacing Antonio Brown’s production

While Brown's departure will do wonders for the locker room chemistry, it will be a real challenge to replace 100+ catches and 15 TD’s. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the obvious candidate to take over as the #1 WR option for Ben Roethlisberger but who will emerge as the #2 option? Donte Moncrief is an interesting addition as well as James Washington who says he’s more comfortable going into his second year.

I guess someone has to keep the elaborate Training Camp arrivals going for the Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZiomWcGaDS — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) July 25, 2019

Devin Bush’s impact on the defense

The Steelers don’t trade up in the 1st round of the draft often, but when they do, expectations are very high. Once Bush gets up to speed with the play calls and his role, I fully expect him to transcend the defense. The only concern I have is his size and ability to stop the run within the division.

Ben Roethlisberger's most challenging season

Big Ben, age 37, is entering his 16th NFL season, but perhaps this will be his most challenging. He’s still one of the best QB’s in the league, however the Steelers will count on him to carry the load offensively. If the team has any plans of returning to the playoffs and making a deep run, Roethlisberger has to cut down on interceptions. He led the NFL with 16 last season. I think this will improve because the offense won’t be centered on one person (Antonio Brown) like in years past. Can he be successful despite seeing, arguably, two of the Top 10 offensive players now off the roster? It’s going to be fantastic to watch.

Mike Tomlin's future

Does Coach Tomlin deserve a contract extension? His record speaks for itself, however he was in charge of a team that missed the playoffs after starting 7-2-1 in 2018. That’s inexcusable. How does he and more importantly, how does the team respond?

James Conner time

Is James Conner going to take the bulk of the carries? He will 100% start the season as the No. 1 RB on the depth chart, but the Steelers didn’t use a 4th round pick on Benny Snell Jr. to just sit the bench. Maybe the club drafted him as insurance for Conner, who has yet to play a full 16-game NFL season because of injury. Jaylen Samuels was also receiving high praise during the off-season. Could they spread out the carries between all three? Definitely something to keep an eye on in Latrobe.

Shifting the offensive line

The Steelers will once again feature a Top 5 offensive line in the NFL this season, but there will be change. Who steps in for the departed Marcus Gilbert at right tackle? Matt Feiler took the majority of the reps with the 1st team offense during OTA’s and minicamp, but Chukwuma Okorafor has also shown flashes he is capable. This group will also be without Mike Munchak, one of the very best coaches in league history at that position.

Is T.J. Watt a budding super star?

Watt lead the Steelers with 13 sacks in 2018 and says he has to be better in his third year in the NFL. Watt understands his position requires more “splash” plays and his comfortability within the defense was on display all off-season. He says he will take on more of a leadership role this season and will be more vocal on and off the field. I think he finishes Top 5 in the NFL in sacks and the Steelers need him to do just that.

"He's just another one of those guys who you have to know where he's at."@_TJWatt comes in at No. 93 on the #NFLTop100.



📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zUxYD33rUk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 23, 2019

Cornerback is the key

Cornerback could make or break the season and that’s not hyperbole. Joe Haden is the one constant, however he’s 30-years-old. While I don’t expect much of a fall off, the talent at wide receiver within the division is truly remarkable. Steven Nelson was a free agent signing that should help, but can he back up the 4 interception season he had with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018? They led the NFL in sacks for the second consecutive season, yet somehow forced just 15 turnovers. Only the Lions (14) and 49ers (7) had fewer in 2018. Haden, Nelson and the cornerbacks have to be opportunistic.

Is Artie Burns done?

Burns is owed an $800,000 roster bonus if he’s on the roster July 25. He’s the team’s first round pick in 2016 but was benched just three games into last season. The Steelers drafted Justin Layne in the 3rd Round. He will be expected to contribute, in some manner, immediately. General Manager Kevin Colbert said Burns lost confidence last season, however I fully expect the team to give him every opportunity to succeed during training camp. If he can’t prove the struggles are behind him, he’ll be sent packing, albeit after getting paid the roster bonus.

Will there be a change at kicker?

Special teams was brutal in 2018 and it starts with Chris Boswell. He missed 7 field goals and 5 extra points and somehow he’s getting another opportunity to rekindle the magic in his right foot. Boswell was due a roster bonus this off-season, however the Steelers convinced him to push it back to Week 1 of the regular season. IF he’s on the roster when the Steelers take on the New England Patriots September 8, on WPXI by the way, he will receive that bonus. That tells you all you need to know. The Steelers said either push back your bonus or be cut. It’s as simple as that. As a team, they were 31st in the NFL in kicking and that can’t happen again. It literally cost them two, maybe three wins in 2018 and that was the difference in making the playoffs. Special Team’s coordinator, Danny Smith, in my opinion, should be on the hot seat. Outside of the kicking woes, the return and protection units as a whole were terrible. Too many penalties. Too many points allowed. Special Teams aren’t the most talked about, but they are huge in a team’s success or failure.

Many questions without much time for answers

As a whole, I find this season to be highly intriguing on so many fronts. Offense. Defense. Chemistry. Coaching. There are so many questions and we’ll do our best to find answers as the Steelers embark on Saint Vince College in Latrobe for the 54th consecutive year.

