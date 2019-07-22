PITTSBURGH - A year ago at this time, Chris Boswell was coming off such a good season the Steelers decided to make him one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.
A year later, Boswell is on the cusp of being replaced if he can't get his act together.
Related Headlines
Read more from our partners at DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}