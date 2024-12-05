3 Steelers limited in practice on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Three Pittsburgh Steelers players were limited in practice on Wednesday as they hope to return form injuries this week against the Cleveland Browns.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) and wide receiver Calvin Austin III (concussion) were all listed as limited in practice for Wednesday, which took place indoors at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Highsmith said after practice that he expects to play this week, after missing the last three games with a low left ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

