    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has undergone successful elbow surgery, the team said Monday.

    Roethlisberger was taken out of the Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and will miss the rest of the season. 

    The surgery was at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopedics Clinic in Los Angeles.

    The team said Roethlisberger is expected to return for the 2020 NFL season. He currently has a 3-year contract that ends after the 2021 season.

