PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has undergone successful elbow surgery, the team said Monday.
Roethlisberger was taken out of the Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and will miss the rest of the season.
>>PREVIOUS: Players react to Ben Roethlisberger's season ending elbow injury
The surgery was at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopedics Clinic in Los Angeles.
The team said Roethlisberger is expected to return for the 2020 NFL season. He currently has a 3-year contract that ends after the 2021 season.
Statement from Team Spokesman Burt Lauten on Ben Roethlisberger’s surgery: https://t.co/dVW6wH8WjA— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 24, 2019
