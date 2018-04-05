Boswell signs second-rounder tender from Steelers

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, a restricted free agent, signed a second-round tender from the team, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.
The tender gives Boswell a non-guaranteed salary of $2.914 million for the 2018-19 season.
He can entertain offers from other teams until April 20. If a team decides to make him an offer, the Steelers can choose to match the offer or decline. If they decline, Boswell’s new team must give the Steelers their second-round pick in next year’s draft.
Boswell can also negotiate a longer contract with the Steelers.
