Chiefs sign ex-Steelers kicker after another injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will be leaning on former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright for the foreseeable future.

The Chiefs promoted Wright from their practice squad to their active roster on Wednesday, their third full-time kicker of the 2024 season.

Regular kicker Harrison Butker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has been on the injured reserve list since Nov. 14 after suffering a knee injury in practice. The Chiefs first replaced him with rookie Spencer Shrader, who they signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad. Shrader played two games before he suffered a hamstring injury himself.

