Defense shuts down Browns, Steelers win 23-9

This article was originally published on SteelersNOW.com.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers churned out an effective victory to open AFC North play on Sunday, beating their oldest rivals, the Cleveland Browns, 23-9 at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh defense stifled the Cleveland offense throughout the game, holding the Browns to 206 total yards and never letting them sniff the end zone.

The Steelers offense took a bit longer to get going, with Aaron Rodgers spreading the ball around to a number of targets as the Steelers once again used heavy personnel to try to get their rushing game going against the No. 2 run defense in the league.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group