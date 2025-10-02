DeShon Elliott, DK Metcalf named co-captains for Steelers fashion show charity event

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have chosen who will captain the team’s annual fashion show.

Safety Deshon Elliott and wide receiver DK Metcalf will co-captain the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Style Charitable Event, the team’s largest yearly fundraiser benefiting local charities.

In its 51st year, the event gathers Steelers players and personnel, models and fashion designers to showcase styles from Kiya Tomlin, the Steelers Pro Shop and more.

The team will also host an online auction, offering signed memorabilia, a private tour of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, a chance to design the next Terrible Towel, autographed Limited Edition Terrible Towels, tickets to the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s performance of the Nutcracker and a private backstage tour and more.

Proceeds will benefit Cancer Bridges, the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research, and the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

This year’s Steelers Style has the Wizard of Oz-inspired theme “There’s No Place Like Home,” paying homage to the Steel City.

The event will take place Friday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at Stage AE.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group