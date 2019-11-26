  • Duck might be starting at QB, but don't bring your duck calls to Sunday's Steelers game

    PITTSBURGH - Duck season is in full swing after Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Devlin "Duck" Hodges would be the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

    With that in mind, Channel 11 reached out to Heinz Field, asking, will you be allowed to pack your duck calls to the game?

    Unfortunately, no you won't.

    Stadium officials said duck calls are prohibited inside the stadium. The list of items not allowed also includes:

    • Alcoholic beverages
    • Laser pointers
    • Noisemakers
    • Selfie sticks

