What's better than a statue of former Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris depicting the iconic "Immaculate Reception" at the Pittsburgh International Airport?
The real Franco Harris recreating it.
Harris posted a picture on Instagram that showed him in the spot where his recently removed statue used to stand.
"This is NOT what I had in mind when they offered me a “position” at the Pittsburgh Airport!" he said in the post.
The iconic statues of Harris and President George Washington were removed from the airport and are at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District.
The statues are undergoing makeovers and will be back in place greeting travelers this summer.
George and Franco are taking a brief hiatus so the good folks at @HistoryCenter can give them a makeover. Not to worry - they'll be back this summer! pic.twitter.com/QIQfCyrqRw— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) March 15, 2019
