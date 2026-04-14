A look at how first-round pick Joe Greene redefined the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise

PITTSBURGH — In the middle of all the excitement and energy surrounding Pittsburgh and the NFL draft, there’s business to be done for the Steelers.

The first-round pick sometimes can alter the trajectory of an entire franchise.

From Terry Bradshaw to Troy Polamalu, from Franco Harris to TJ Watt.

The Steelers have had more than their share of number one picks who have had a huge impact on the franchise.

Perhaps none bigger than the first pick made by the legendary Chuck Noll in 1969.

“Mean” Joe Greene, the first pick ever by Chuck Noll, on a team that never won anything.

The media and the fans didn’t know a lot about him, and the headline even read, “Who’s Joe Greene?”

At the time, the feeling was mutual.

“I did not want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler because I knew of the record,” Greene said.

The next 13 years changed everything.

Greene became one of the best to ever play the game.

He anchored the steel curtain defense that won four Super Bowls in six seasons and he actually has six Super Bowl rings, working with the team for the other two Super Bowl victories.

Greene became a Hall of Famer and he’s one of only three Steelers players to have his number retired.

By the time he stepped away from the game, the Steelers and their fans were transformed forever.

“I don’t think I could ask anything more than that,” Greene said.

This year, the Steelers have the 21st pick in the first round, hoping to bring in a player who will lead them to bigger success.

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