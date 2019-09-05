PITTSBURGH - A new survey found Heinz Field ranks near the top in atmosphere and food.
Ticket site SeatGeek surveyed NFL fans, who raved about the game experience giving it 4.5/5 and ranked Heinz Field ninth out of all NFL stadiums.
It also earned points for the team history on display, the waving of the Terrible Towel and the ability to take a ferry to the game.
Food and bathrooms got a 3.9/5.
Coverage of Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots starts at 6 p.m. Sunday on Channel 11.
