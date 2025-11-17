Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL to investigate Jalen Ramsey-Ja’Marr Chase incident

By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com
Bengals Steelers Football Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) confronts Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) about his his in the end zone on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) (Peter Joneleit/AP)
The NFL will investigate the incident between Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase that ended with Ramsey being ejected from Sunday’s game.

Ramsey was ejected for punching Chase with 13:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, as the Steelers held a narrow lead.

The two players came together after a third down play, when the Steelers stopped the Bengals short, setting up a fourth and one. Chase grasped Ramsey’s face mask, dragging him into a big scrum. The players earned offsetting personal foul penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct on that play.

