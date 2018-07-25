PITTSBURGH STEELERS: 2018 Training Camp gets underway in Latrobe

PITTSBURGH - It's a day fans have been waiting more than six months for... the Steelers are back in training camp.
Sure, there have been OTAs and other mini camps, but this is it. This is when it all starts and the Steelers begin their pursuit of an NFL-leading 7th Lombardi Trophy.
Last season's playoff loss to Jacksonville is in the rear-view mirror, and we're on to 2018.
Many questions still linger for this year, but we should start to get some of the answers.
The Channel 11 Sports team will have all angles of training camp covered. Follow them on Twitter @albyox & @chasepwilliams.
Bookmark this page and check back in for constant updates as players arrive and the action gets underway.
