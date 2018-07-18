0 Steelers, Saint Vincent College release training camp schedule

No AFC team has held its training camp in the same location longer than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who return to Saint Vincent College for the 53rd consecutive year.



“We are proud of our long history with the Steelers,” college president Br. Norman W. Hipps said.

Players report to camp on July 25, with the first open practice for fans beginning at 2:55 p.m. July 26. Fifteen practices will be open to the public, one of which will be held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m., Aug. 3.

Last year saw the Steelers Charity Walk added to the training camp schedule for the first time. This year, the event to benefit The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research will be held July 28. Merril Hoge will host fans for the two-mile walk, which will begin at 9 a.m. The cost is $30 for basic registration, which includes a T-shirt. Registration and additional options are available here.

Fans are welcome to attend a Mass at 11:30 a.m., July 29, in Saint Vincent Basilica. Steelers players and staff have been invited and the public may attend. No tickets or reservations are required.



Other features at the camp include the FedEx Air & Ground Zone area, which allows fans to measure their performances in a number of activities; a photo booth tent; face painting; and the team’s official Pro Shop tent, which will be open every day of public practice.



Also, each day of practice the Steelers will host an hourlong “Play 60 Fun Zone” for children in grades 1-12. The event is limited to the first 200 registered children.



The complete schedule of public practices, all at 2:55 p.m. except for the evening practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, is as follows: Thursday, July 26; Friday, July 27; Saturday, July 28; Sunday, July 29; Monday, July 30; Wednesday, Aug. 1; Thursday, Aug. 2; 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 (Latrobe Memorial Stadium); Saturday, Aug. 4; Sunday, Aug. 5; Tuesday, Aug. 7; Wednesday, Aug. 8; Saturday, Aug. 11; Sunday, Aug. 12; Monday, Aug. 13; and Tuesday, Aug. 14.

