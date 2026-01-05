Pittsburgh Steelers announce 2025 postseason ticket info following AFC North title win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced 2025 postseason ticket information following the team’s AFC North title win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

A limited number of tickets are available for the AFC Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium, the team says.

The Steelers will take on the Houston Texans on Jan. 12. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Click here if you’d like to purchase tickets.

