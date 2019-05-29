0 Battle for backup QB front and center at Steelers OTAs

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers completed the second day of their second week of OTAs on Wednesday and center Maurkice Pouncey found himself still answering questions about moving past the drama of the team's off-season.

Pouncey said he and his teammates have already put it behind them for good.

“Every year, there is something different. It’s just how you take it, how you go forward. I think this team's doing a positive job with it, going out here and putting the past behind us,” Pouncey said. “There's no point in talking about old stuff. It brings back too many bad memories and nothing ever good comes from it.”

Early as it may be in the spring workouts, a competition is brewing for backup quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger is the team’s unquestioned and unchallenged starter, but what about the No. 2 QB? Last season’s backup, Josh Dobbs, said it's still a bit early.

“I'm not focused on that. The season is a long ways away. I know when my number is called on and whatever role or position that is at the QB position, I know I'll be ready to go in and execute,” he said.

While Dobbs might think it's too early to be thinking about the backup quarterback competition, Mason Rudolph says he's already locked in on grabbing that spot.

“Obviously, that's the goal, to be there, help this team prepare in that backup spot. It's a daily competition against yourself, look at yourself in the mirror and do everything you can to make this team better,” Rudolph said.

The Steelers will wrap up the week of OTAs on Thursday.

