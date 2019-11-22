PITTSBURGH - James Conner has been ruled out with a recurring shoulder injury.
Juju Smith-Schuster is out due to still being in concussion protocol and having an injured knee.
James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster officially OUT according to @Steelers injury report #Steelers #HereWeGo— The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) November 22, 2019
Both players were injured during the previous game with the Browns.
