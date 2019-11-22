  • Juju Smith-Schuster, James Conner not playing Sunday against Bengals

    PITTSBURGH - James Conner has been ruled out with a recurring shoulder injury.

    Juju Smith-Schuster is out due to still being in concussion protocol and having an injured knee.

    Both players were injured during the previous game with the Browns.

