NEW YORK - The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly appealing the fine NFL officials levied against the team for incorrectly listing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's injured status, according to ESPN.
The team was fined $75,000 for not listing Roethlisberger on the injury report prior to the Week 2 game against the Seahawks. The team did not say he had an elbow injury. He started that game but left after the first half.
Sources: Steelers now have appealed the $75,000 fine over the Ben Roethlisberger injury report.https://t.co/Q6JAxMSKTP— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2019
Team officials reportedly said the fine was unfair, according to ESPN.
This comes at the same time Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is appealing his suspension following a brawl during a "Thursday Night Football" game against the Cleveland Browns.
