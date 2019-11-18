  • Steelers reportedly appealing fine over Ben Roethlisberger injury report

    NEW YORK - The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly appealing the fine NFL officials levied against the team for incorrectly listing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's injured status, according to ESPN.

    The team was fined $75,000 for not listing Roethlisberger on the injury report prior to the Week 2 game against the Seahawks. The team did not say he had an elbow injury. He started that game but left after the first half.

    Team officials reportedly said the fine was unfair, according to ESPN.

    This comes at the same time Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is appealing his suspension following a brawl during a "Thursday Night Football" game against the Cleveland Browns.

