Mike Tomlin didn't want to speak in the aftermath of the events that took place last Thursday night in Cleveland following the Steelers' 21-7 loss to the Browns, refusing to answer questions about it.
Tuesday, he opened his press conference with a statement regarding the fight that took place with eight seconds remaining that included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett bludgeoning Mason Rudolph over the head with the helmet he had ripped off of him seconds earlier.
