PITTSBURGH - While the Steelers aren’t looking to trade Antonio Brown for the sake of satisfying the wide receiver, at least five teams are interested, Channel 11's news partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports reported.
Last week, general manager Kevin Colbert said, “By no means are we going to make a trade or a move that won't be beneficial to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.”
Related Headlines
While the specific teams that have inquired about Brown are not known, DK Pittsburgh Sports reported the Steelers would rather the trade be to an NFC team, not to an AFC contender and not within their division.
Last week, #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said three teams had inquired about Antonio Brown.— DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) February 26, 2019
Now, our own @dlolley_pgh confirmed that number has grown to at least five.
Read his full report here: https://t.co/6p79F8bVht
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}