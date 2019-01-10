Report: Rooney says 'all options on table' for Antonio Brown except outright release

PITTSBURGH - It’s “hard to envision” Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown on the team by the time training camp in July, president Art Rooney II said Thursday.
Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney said the team would not release Brown, who has been at the center of controversy all season, but “all other options are on the table.”
Brown did not play in the team’s final game of the year after missing days of practice earlier in the week and failing to respond to Coach Mike Tomlin and others from the franchise who reached out to him.
For the Post-Gazette report, click here.
