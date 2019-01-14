0 Steelers' Antonio Brown wants to play for San Francisco 49ers 'bad,' Jerry Rice says

Antonio Brown wants to play for the San Francisco 49ers, “bad, according to Jerry Rice.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver spoke to 95.7 The Game in San Francisco Monday and said the disgruntled Brown wants to head to the West Coast.

“He wants to come here really bad,” Rice said. “He’s talking about running the hill with me, doing all that and just working out, just picking my brain.”

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

Rice went on to say that he spoke with Brown via FaceTime.

“Antonio and I, we have always kept in communication,” Rice said. “This guy, man, he’s a totally complete team player. I don’t know what happened in Pittsburgh, but I know that this guy, if he comes here to San Francisco, he’s going to do everything possible to help this team to win.”

The 49ers have the No. 2 overall draft pick this year, but would that be enough to make a trade with the Steelers?

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen because it’s going to be up to (head coach) Kyle Shanahan and also (general manager) John Lynch, but I’m all for it if they want him to come on board -- and I would be looking forward to passing some of that knowledge onto him and being around this guy because I know he’s a great individual,” Rice said.

RELATED:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.