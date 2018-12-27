  • Smith-Schuster named Steelers' 2018 team MVP

    PITTSBURGH - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was named the team’s most valuable player for 2018.

    The Steelers made the announcement Thursday. It's the first time Smith-Schuster has earned the title, in just his second season in the National Football League.

    Here's a look at his stats as of Dec. 27:

    • Leads all AFC players, and tied for fifth among all NFL players, with 106 receptions
    • Fourth in the NFL with 1,389 receiving yards
    • His 1,389 receiving yards in 2018 are the seventh-most by a Steeler in a single season in team history
    • His eight 100-yard receiving games, third-most by any NFL player through Week 16, ties Antonio Brown as the second-most by a Steeler in a single season in team history

    Smith-Schuster registered the 150th reception of his NFL career in his 28th career game this season, setting a franchise record for fewest games to the milestone, and he reached the 1,500-receiving yard marker in his 21st career game, also a new team record.

    With 106 catches in 2018, at the age of 22 years and 31 days old, Smith-Schuster passed Larry Fitzgerald (22 years, 123 days) as the youngest player to reach 100 receptions in a single season in NFL history.

    The following is the list of Steelers MVPs since 1969:
    1969 - WR Roy Jefferson
    1970 - DT Joe Greene
    1971 - LB Andy Russell
    1972 - RB Franco Harris
    1973 - WR Ron Shanklin
    1974 - S Glen Edwards
    1975 - CB Mel Blount
    1976 - LB Jack Lambert
    1977 - QB Terry Bradshaw
    1978 - QB Terry Bradshaw
    1979 - WR John Stallworth
    1980 - SS Donnie Shell
    1981 - LB Jack Lambert
    1982 - CB Dwayne Woodruff
    1983 - PK Gary Anderson
    1984 - WR John Stallworth
    1985 - WR Louis Lipps
    1986 - LB Bryan Hinkle
    1987 - LB Mike Merriweather
    1988 - LB David Little & CB Rod Woodson
    1989 - WR Louis Lipps
    1990 - CB Rod Woodson
    1991 - LB Greg Lloyd
    1992 - RB Barry Foster
    1993 - CB Rod Woodson
    1994 - LB Greg Lloyd
    1995 - QB Neil O'Donnell
    1996 - RB Jerome Bettis
    1997 - RB Jerome Bettis
    1998 - LB Levon Kirkland
    1999 - LB Levon Kirkland
    2000 - RB Jerome Bettis
    2001 - QB Kordell Stewart
    2002 - WR Hines Ward & LB Joey Porter
    2003 - WR Hines Ward
    2004 - LB James Farrior
    2005 - NT Casey Hampton & WR Hines Ward
    2006 - RB Willie Parker
    2007 - LB James Harrison
    2008 - LB James Harrison
    2009 - QB Ben Roethlisberger
    2010 - SS Troy Polamalu
    2011 - WR Antonio Brown
    2012 - TE Heath Miller
    2013 - WR Antonio Brown
    2014 - RB Le’Veon Bell
    2015 - WR Antonio Brown
    2016 - RB Le'Veon Bell
    2017 - WR Antonio Brown
    2018 - WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

     

