Steelers again among most-fined NFL teams in 2024

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers were the third-most fined team in the NFL during the 2024 season, the second straight year they’ve been among the most financially penalized teams in the league.

Steelers players were fined a total of $731,828 for on-field violations during the 2024 season. That was third behind the Houston Texans, who lapped the field with $3.15 million in fines, and the Los Angeles Chargers, who racked up over $900,000 in penalties.

Wide receiver George Pickens was by far the most fined member of the Steelers. He earned fines totaling $90,548 over the course of the season.

