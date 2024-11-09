Steelers defensive back ruled out vs. Commanders with illness

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Veteran defensive back Terrell Edmunds will miss the Week 10 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders this Sunday with an unexplained illness.

Edmunds, who played in five games for the Steelers after being signed from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad earlier this season, missed practice all three days this week while dealing with the illness. Edmunds was at practice on Friday and was seen interacting with teammates in the Steelers locker room, but was ruled out on the team’s injury report.

The 27-year-old Edmunds is in his second stint with the Steelers. He was the team’s first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent his first five NFL season in Pittsburgh before splitting the between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans last season. Since being signed from Jacksonville, Edmunds has been serving as the team’s Dime defender and been the starting gunner on punt coverage.

