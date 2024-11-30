Steelers edge rusher doubtful for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for a trip to Cincinnati to face the 4-7 Bengals. On Friday, the Steelers announced multiple game statuses including edge rusher Alex Highsmith who will be listed as doubtful after a second consecutive limited practice.

Highsmith is recovering from an ankle injury suffered against the Washington Commanders. This will mark Highsmith’s second injury this season that has held him out of games – suffering a reaggravated groin injury against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year. In five games missed, the Steelers are 2-3 without his services and 6-0 with him in the lineup.

While it has certainly been a frustrating year for Highsmith, he is still producing when he is in the lineup. In four games he has started and completed, he has registered four sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

