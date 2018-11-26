DENVER - Nose tackle Shelby Harris picked off Ben Roethlisberger's 2-yard pass to Antonio Brown in the end zone with 1:03 remaining to seal Denver's 24-17 win over Pittsburgh that snapped the Steelers' six-game winning streak Sunday.
Photos: Denver Broncos cool off Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17
The Broncos (5-6) used four takeaways to counter a 97-yard touchdown toss from Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The #Steelers fall to the #Broncos 24-17, snapping their 6-game winning streak. pic.twitter.com/5I0DaeU4oN— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 26, 2018
Roethlisberger was 41 of 56 for 462 yards, but he was intercepted twice and the Steelers (7-3-1) lost two fumbles in losing for the first time since September.
Phillip Lindsay rushed for 110 yards and the game-deciding touchdown on just 14 carries for Denver, which also ended the Chargers' six-game winning streak last week and would have snapped Houston's five-game roll were it not for a missed field goal as time expired.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police looking for missing teen last seen on Thanksgiving
- Border checkpoint closed as migrants march toward US
- Body pulled from lake in Highland park
- VIDEO: Lanterns released in memory of family killed in Thanksgiving 2016 crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}