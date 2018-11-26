  • Denver Broncos cool off Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17

    DENVER - Nose tackle Shelby Harris picked off Ben Roethlisberger's 2-yard pass to Antonio Brown in the end zone with 1:03 remaining to seal Denver's 24-17 win over Pittsburgh that snapped the Steelers' six-game winning streak Sunday.

    The Broncos (5-6) used four takeaways to counter a 97-yard touchdown toss from Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    Roethlisberger was 41 of 56 for 462 yards, but he was intercepted twice and the Steelers (7-3-1) lost two fumbles in losing for the first time since September.

    Phillip Lindsay rushed for 110 yards and the game-deciding touchdown on just 14 carries for Denver, which also ended the Chargers' six-game winning streak last week and would have snapped Houston's five-game roll were it not for a missed field goal as time expired.

