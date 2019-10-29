PITTSBURGH (AP)— The Pittsburgh Steelers have held a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
Team President Art Rooney II said that Monday night's remembrance before the start of the Pittsburgh-Miami game was in honor of the victims and their families.
The shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.
Several family members of Tree of Life victims stood on the sideline with the Steelers during the pregame ceremony.
The city marked the anniversary Sunday with numerous community service projects and private and public memorial services.
Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building earlier this month, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
