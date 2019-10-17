People asked to #FightHateForGood in honor of Tree of Life victims

PITTSBURGH - A new online campaign asks Americans to fight hate for good in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
The national campaign launched by the Anti-Defamation League urges people to participate in one meaningful act in the coming days as the one-year commemoration of the Oct. 27, 2018, attack nears.
Related Headlines
Eleven people were killed in the attack on three congregations -- Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life -- at the synagogue.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
People who participate in the campaign are asked to share their actions on social media using the hashtag #FightHateForGood.
ADL offered the following 11 suggestions of how to take action to honor the lives lost:
- Memorialize the 11 lives lost by signing up to take part in Pause with Pittsburgh -- a collective virtual moment of unity and remembrance -- at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27.
- Volunteer with your favorite organization.
- Support Pittsburgh and remember those lost by attending a memorial event in your community.
- Send a message of solidarity by visiting the Pittsburgh October 27 website.
- Talk to young people about the consequences of hate.
- Host a Shabbat dinner or gathering using Shabbat Table Talk: Remembering 10/27/18 to reflect on the events of last year.
- Learn how you can help stop the spread of hate online by reporting it directly to social media platforms using the ADL's Cyber Safety Action Guide.
- Report incidents of anti-Semitism to ADL and/or local law enforcement.
- Advocate against hate by signing a petition urging Congress to enact the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act and the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.
- Join the fight against online hate by signing the Backspace Hate petition and encouraging government action.
- Make a difference by reaching out to your local ADL office to learn how you can get involved.
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue shooting
- Tree of Life memorial service being made available virtually
- Life after the Tree of Life synagogue attack
- Life in prison plea offer for Tree of Life shooter rejected by federal prosecutors, documents show
- Pittsburgh City Council names Oct. 27 in memory of Tree of Life shooting victims
- First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts
- What we know about the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}