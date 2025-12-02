Steelers release former All-Pro cornerback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and cornerback Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, his agents told ESPN on Tuesday.

Steelers and CB Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, Slay’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN. Slay is interested in continuing to play, and will consider signing with other teams. But his time in Pittsburgh has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/hyHdBotxkm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2025

Slay, 34, was brought into Pittsburgh with the anticipation of him being a starting cornerback for the Steelers this season, but he lost that role and even lost his slot on the active roster last week.

Slay started each of the first nine games of the season, but a concussion suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 9 kept him out of the following week’s game. Veteran backup James Pierre replaced Slay, and he played well in his absence.

Head coach Mike Tomlin initially said that Slay would resume his starting role after coming out of the concussion protocol for the team’s Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. But Pierre instead starter, with Slay playing just 22 snaps in Chicago.

