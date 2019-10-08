PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost another playmaker to an injury.
Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Samuels, who has been a crucial playmaker on offense for the Steelers, is expected to miss a month after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.
Tomlin said Samuels aggravated the injury Sunday against Baltimore.
News & Notes from Mike Tomlin News Conference:— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) October 8, 2019
*NO update on Mason Rudolph. Still in concussion protocol
*Jaylen Samuels out a month after arthroscopic knee surgery
*M Tomlin says he's not worried about being mentioned in rumored speculation as a candidate for Wash HC job#WPXI
The Steelers (1-4) did not provide an update on injured quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was knocked out of the game after taking a brutal hit to the chin from safety Earl Thomas.
RELATED: Rudolph back at facility, working in protocol
According to Tomlin, Rudolph remains in concussion protocol, and he did not speculate on his status for Sunday night against San Diego.
You can watch the Steelers take on the San Diego Chargers right here on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football starting at 8 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly a dozen arrested after yearslong drug investigation
- Bacteria kills 3 infants at Pennsylvania hospital
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}