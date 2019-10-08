  • Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels out a month after knee surgery

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost another playmaker to an injury.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Samuels, who has been a crucial playmaker on offense for the Steelers, is expected to miss a month after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

    Tomlin said Samuels aggravated the injury Sunday against Baltimore.

    The Steelers (1-4) did not provide an update on injured quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was knocked out of the game after taking a brutal hit to the chin from safety Earl Thomas.

    According to Tomlin, Rudolph remains in concussion protocol, and he did not speculate on his status for Sunday night against San Diego.

