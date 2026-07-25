Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker makes impact in Pittsburgh community

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, is already making an impact in his hometown. Brisker held an event on Friday to clean up neighborhoods in Pittsburgh.

“I want to Thank every volunteer who showed up today! I also, want to thank Allegheny Clear Ways for helping, @Mineos_Pizza, and Grandma Bs for catering food for volunteers! I mean it from the bottom of my heart. Thank You! It was an amazing turnout for the city. The community got better today and for the future,” Brisker wrote on X.

I want to Thank every volunteer who showed up today! I also, want to thank Allegheny Clear Ways for helping, @Mineos_Pizza, and Grandma Bs for catering food for volunteers! I mean it from the bottom of my heart 🙏🏽 Thank You! It was an amazing turnout for the city. The community… — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) July 24, 2026

Brisker played at Gateway High School in Monroeville. He then spent his first two seasons at Lackawanna Community College before transferring toPenn State.

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