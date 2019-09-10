PITTSBURGH - To kick of the NFL's 100th season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host a fan festival outside Heinz Field Saturday.
The 2019 "NFL Fantennial" will feature concerts, giveaways and player appearances starting at 2 p.m. on the North Shore.
You'll have the chase to meet current and former players like Willie Parker, Jermane Tuman and Aaron Smith.
Fans will also get to see all six Super Bowl trophies inside the Great Hall.
The event will conclude with a free concert by Robert Randolph and the Family Band at Stage AE beginning at 8 p.m.
The full schedule of events is:
- 2 p.m.: Fan Fest opens
- Pitt vs. Penn State on the big screen outside
- 3 p.m.: Player Meet and Greet #1
- 3 p.m.: Vertigo Red on Art Rooney Ave. Stage
- 4 p.m.: Angelica Hale on Art Rooney Ave. Stage
- 4 p.m.: Player Meet and Greet #2
- 5 p.m.: Player Meet and Greet #3
- 6 p.m.: Stage AE Outdoors doors open
- 7 p.m.: The Hawkeyes at Stage AE Outdoors
- 8 p.m.: Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Parking on the North Shore will be available for $8.
For more details, fans can visit Steelers.com/fanfest.
