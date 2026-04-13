Crews recover vehicle that went off Parkway East into Mon River earlier this year

PITTSBURGH — Crews have recovered the vehicle that plunged into the icy Monongahela from the Parkway East earlier this year.

Pittsburgh police, state police and rescue crews are on the scene at the Southside Riverfront Park.

A silver, smashed-up vehicle could be seen being pulled from the river by a tow truck.

On January 29, a vehicle went off the Parkway into the river near the 900 block of Second Avenue after striking a snow embankment. Divers used a rope system and a Stokes basket to go into the ice and sub-zero temperatures and bring up the driver, Jacinta Stevens, 31, who later died at the hospital.

(WPXI/WPXI)

Previous coverage: Crew chief shares details on dive efforts after vehicle crashed off Parkway East, into Mon River

The vehicle was not removed from the river at the time due to safety concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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